Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

