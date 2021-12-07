BowsCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $91.00 (BSC)

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. BowsCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,759.58 and $91.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BowsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BowsCoin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

BowsCoin Coin Profile

BowsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BowsCoin (BSC) is an X11 Proof of Work alternative crypto currency. The total number of coins is 21 million. The block time target is two and a half minutes. “

BowsCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

