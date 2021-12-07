BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

