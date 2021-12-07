Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,877 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE POST traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 429,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
