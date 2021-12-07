Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,877 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE POST traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 429,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $84,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

