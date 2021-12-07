Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.40 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $108.40 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

