Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($100.38).

FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($85.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.42. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

