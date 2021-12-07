Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($100.38).

FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($85.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.42. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

