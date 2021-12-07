Brenton R. Turner Sells 15,534 Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ROVR traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 620,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROVR. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.