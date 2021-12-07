Brian John Jr. Pendleton Acquires 10,000 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) insider Brian John Jr. Pendleton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ID traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 60,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. PARTS iD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in PARTS iD by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

