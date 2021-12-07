Bridge Oracle 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

