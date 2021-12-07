BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Amundi acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $8,735,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 367,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.