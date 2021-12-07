Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

BRLT opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

