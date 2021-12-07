Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
BRLT opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
