Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. 97,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

