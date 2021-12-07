British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,682.50 ($35.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.94. The company has a market cap of £61.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

