British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,652.50 ($35.17). 4,970,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.94. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The firm has a market cap of £60.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

