Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £133.65 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £133.65 ($177.23).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.43), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,208.21).

On Friday, September 10th, Simon Litherland acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of GBX 140 ($1.86).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 921 ($12.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 896.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 936.14. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 935 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.26) to GBX 1,120 ($14.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 870 ($11.54) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.92).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

