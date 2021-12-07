Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $620.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $580.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.85. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,786,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

