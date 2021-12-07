Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $640.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.68.

AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.85. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

