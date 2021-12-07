Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Sells $3,129,595.38 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Schifellite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.87. 9,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,807. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,946,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

