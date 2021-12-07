Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.71% of Broadwind worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWEN. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

