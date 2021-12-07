Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Altice USA stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

