Brokerages Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

CRCT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 208,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,661,838 shares of company stock worth $45,215,034 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

