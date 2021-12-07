Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

