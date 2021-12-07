Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $17,396,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. 212,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

