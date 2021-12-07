Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.65 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce sales of $195.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $196.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $191.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $761.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $796.40 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $802.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

