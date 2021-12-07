Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce $72.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $901.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

