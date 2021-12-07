Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

