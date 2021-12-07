Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.73.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

