Brokerages Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 215,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

