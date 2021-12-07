Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the highest is $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $256.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

USWS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.