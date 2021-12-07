Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post sales of $10.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

