Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

