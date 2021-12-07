Brokerages Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will report sales of $139.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.07 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $586.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PTLO opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

