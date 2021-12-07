Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.73. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,386,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,469,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,342,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $574.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

