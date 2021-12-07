Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 2,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,225. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

