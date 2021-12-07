BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

DOOO opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

