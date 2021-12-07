BSC Station (BSCS) Market Capitalization Tops $13.69 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.