BTMX (BTMX) Market Cap Reaches $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

