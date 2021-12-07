BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Purchases $68,200.00 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTRS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 1,742,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.21. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

