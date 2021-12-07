Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Increased to C$10.86 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.70 to C$10.86 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:BCF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.00. Builders Capital Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.55.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

