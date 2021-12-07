Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.95

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 25780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

BZLFY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,371.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

