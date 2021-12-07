Burger Swap 1-Day Volume Hits $8.75 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00006114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $53.13 million and $8.75 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,517,976 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,976 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

