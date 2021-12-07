Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading 12.8% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s share price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 58,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,859,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

