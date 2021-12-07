Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 12.8% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) traded up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 58,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,859,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.