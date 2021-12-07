Byrna Technologies’ (BYRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.87% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.99 million, a PE ratio of -116.62 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

