C John Wilder Purchases 6,903 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder bought 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder acquired 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder bought 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 912,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

