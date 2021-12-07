CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $98,289.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 8,906,444 coins and its circulating supply is 8,883,770 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

