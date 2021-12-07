Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Down 4.8%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 5,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 149,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a P/E ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.49%.
In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.