Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Down 4.8%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 5,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 149,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a P/E ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.49%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

