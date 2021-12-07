Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $18.13 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $54,868.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.91 or 0.08540520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00078356 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

