Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. 282,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,752. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

