Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Shares Up 2.1%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) shares shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.54. 8,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.